IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Security video shows California family kidnapped at gunpoint

    01:31

  • Wisconsin court rules woman can claim self-defense in murder of alleged sex trafficker, opening new avenues for victims

    04:34

  • Remains of Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969 finally identified

    02:06

  • Purdue University student killed, roommate in custody

    01:54

  • Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station

    00:58

  • Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Los Angeles Koreatown neighborhood

    00:40

  • Search continues for kidnapped California family

    03:15

  • Two more shootings linked to series of Stockton, California killings

    02:46

  • Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

    03:59

  • Person of interest sought in California family's kidnapping

    02:13

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

    01:14

  • Northeastern University employee arrested in bomb hoax

    02:55

  • Outbursts delay jury selection in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

    01:38

  • Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term

    05:17

  • Florida teen dies in stolen Maserati crash

    02:03

  • Mother of Darrell Brooks makes plea to judge in Waukesha parade trial

    02:22

  • Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

    02:30

  • Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

    02:26

NBC News Channel

Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

01:36

A Purdue University student was arrested on a murder charge after he allegedly killed his roommate in a residence hall. Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old senior, died of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries” authorities say. WTHR reports.Oct. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Security video shows California family kidnapped at gunpoint

    01:31

  • Wisconsin court rules woman can claim self-defense in murder of alleged sex trafficker, opening new avenues for victims

    04:34

  • Remains of Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969 finally identified

    02:06

  • Purdue University student killed, roommate in custody

    01:54

  • Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station

    00:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All