IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32

  • Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

    00:45

  • How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO

    03:56

  • North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged

    00:37

  • Watch: Beijing’s once bustling streets deserted amid Covid outbreak

    01:04

  • Finland's president urges NATO membership after Russian invasion of Ukraine

    00:57

  • Huge explosion rocks Azovstal steel plant as Russian bombardment continues

    00:34

  • Apple announces retirement of iPod after 21 years

    03:16

  • Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

    02:42

  • Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million

    07:43

  • Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine

    01:22

  • 'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis

    01:46

  • Alleged Haitian gang leader charged in connection to Christian Aid Ministries kidnapping plot

    02:17

  • Ukrainian demining unit in Donetsk detonate Russian explosives

    01:02

  • US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

    02:47

  • Sri Lankan armed military on streets as curfew extended

    00:46

  • Ukraine recaptures villages from Russian troops around Kharkiv

    00:57

  • Colleagues mourn Al Jazeera journalist fatally shot during Israeli raid in West Bank

    00:32

NBC News

Pussy Riot kick off ‘Anti-War Tour’ after member flees Russia in disguise

00:59

Kremlin-critical band Pussy Riot kicked off their “Anti-War Tour” in Berlin on Thursday after one of its members fled Russia disguised as a food courier. Maria Alyokhina was placed on house arrest in April for opposing the war in Ukraine but managed to escape to Lithuania with the help of an Icelandic artist who secured her travel documents.May 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32

  • Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

    00:45

  • How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO

    03:56

  • North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged

    00:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All