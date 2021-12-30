Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine
00:53
Share this -
copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin played a game of ice hockey with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after the two leaders agreed to hold joint war games next year. The friendly hockey game also comes ahead of President Putin’s high stakes call with President Biden.Dec. 30, 2021
Now Playing
Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine
00:53
UP NEXT
Hong Kong police raid, close down pro-democracy website
00:13
WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery
07:41
Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo
01:43
Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled in India to inspire young soccer players
00:46
Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close