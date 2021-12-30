IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Hong Kong police raid, close down pro-democracy website 

    00:13

  • WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery

    07:41

  • Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo

    01:43

  • Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled in India to inspire young soccer players

    00:46

  • Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close

    02:07

  • Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet under national security law

    01:01

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

    01:12

  • Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

    01:43:29

  • Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

    00:41

  • Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu

    01:35

  • Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46

  • Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14

  • Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

  • Countries brace for renewed restrictions amid Omicron surge 

    02:11

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

NBC News

Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine

00:53

Russian President Vladimir Putin played a game of ice hockey with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after the two leaders agreed to hold joint war games next year. The friendly hockey game also comes ahead of President Putin’s high stakes call with President Biden.Dec. 30, 2021

