Putin announces deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there

- Now Playing
Putin announces deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there01:21
- UP NEXT
‘My heart sank’: Major wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate homes in eastern Spain01:08
190 million African children at risk from water-related crises03:11
American contractor killed in Syria drone attack launched by pro-Iranian forces03:41
Pentagon: Airstrikes on Iran-affiliated sites in Syria were ‘proportionate and deliberate’02:33
King Charles postpones state visit to France amid protests over pension reform01:49
Biden and Trudeau to discuss migration, national security and climate change03:51
U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base04:24
North Korean underwater drone can trigger radioactive tsunami, state media say01:11
Watch: Runaway zebra caught on camera roaming streets of Seoul00:58
U.S. contractor killed in drone strike on coalition base in Syria00:37
Israel passes law shielding Netanyahu from being removed as prime minister02:29
Russian activity near Norway’s oil and gas pipelines being monitored by NATO03:29
Pension reform controversy sparks violent clashes across France02:00
French pension reform protests leave travelers stranded01:08
Protests over France’s pension reform stretch into 9th day03:09
Watch: Xi tells Putin they are making historic changes after Kremlin meeting00:44
Angry Israelis stage 'Day of Shutdown' over judicial reforms01:17
Strand of Beethoven’s hair offers clues into the composer’s death01:39
Israeli government's judicial reforms spark protests02:51
- Now Playing
Putin announces deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there01:21
- UP NEXT
‘My heart sank’: Major wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate homes in eastern Spain01:08
190 million African children at risk from water-related crises03:11
American contractor killed in Syria drone attack launched by pro-Iranian forces03:41
Pentagon: Airstrikes on Iran-affiliated sites in Syria were ‘proportionate and deliberate’02:33
King Charles postpones state visit to France amid protests over pension reform01:49
Play All