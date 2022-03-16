IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin tells Russians: We are fighting ‘for the future of our country and our children’

NBC News

Putin tells Russians: We are fighting ‘for the future of our country and our children’

While blaming the West and Ukraine’s leaders for the conflict, the Russian president alluded to the possibility of talks, as long as “the problems which are fundamental for Russia” are on the table.March 16, 2022

