"Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year-old country, our people,” said the Russian president, going on to compare the West’s purported banning of Russian books to events in Nazi Germany. In a surprising digression, he also mentioned J.K. Rowling and her controversial gender identity opinions.March 25, 2022
Now Playing
Putin claims West is trying to cancel Russia
01:11
UP NEXT
Biden addresses U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 'We're at an inflection point'
08:15
Ukrainian hackers waging shadow war to expose Russian secrets
03:48
Ukrainian lawmaker, mayor tour Chernihiv to witness destruction
01:02
Haunting images emerge from bombed theater in Mariupol