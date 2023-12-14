IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’

    Putin defends government's supply record to the Ukrainian front line

    Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

  • Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

  • ‘Ukraine’s freedom is on the line’: Biden backs Zelenskyy in joint conference

  • Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

  • Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'

  • Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

  • ‘Putin is laughing at us’ for not passing more Ukraine aid, says Democratic congressman

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

  • ‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall

  • A new stove helps this elderly Ukrainian to face the winter despite war

  • Wife of Ukraine spy chief hospitalized after allegedly being poisoned

  • Ukraine says Kyiv hit by largest drone attack since war started

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

  • Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine

  • Full Zelenskyy: ‘We are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin’

  • Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

Putin defends government's supply record to the Ukrainian front line

Responding to a question posed by a Moscow citizen in his annual news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his government's record in supplying the 617,000 troops serving on the Russian front line in Ukraine.Dec. 14, 2023

