Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising

- Now Playing
Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising00:32
- UP NEXT
Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group05:10
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?04:42
Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion03:38
Biden says U.S. ‘not involved’ with Wagner revolt in Russia03:45
Watch: Video appears to show Wagner troops leaving the Voronezh region01:29
Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellion03:16
'No evidence of any more motion' by Wagner Group, Sen. Schumer says01:07
Moscow residents react to Wagner Group’s armed rebellion01:04
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion01:11
A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia02:34
Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian government02:41
Wagner chief claims control of military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don01:06
Putin calls armed rebellion ‘a stab in the back’ in national address01:37
Wagner boss says Russian military chiefs lie to Putin and public01:24
Australian PM dismisses concern over Russian embassy squatter01:03
Alexei Navalny defends himself against new charges in Russian court01:26
Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive02:57
Zelenskyy accepts U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership01:08
Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes01:02
- Now Playing
Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising00:32
- UP NEXT
Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group05:10
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?04:42
Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion03:38
Biden says U.S. ‘not involved’ with Wagner revolt in Russia03:45
Watch: Video appears to show Wagner troops leaving the Voronezh region01:29
Play All