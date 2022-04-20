IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin issues veiled threat as Russia tests new long-range missile

Putin issues veiled threat as Russia tests new long-range missile

Congratulating military officials after the test launch, Russia’s president said the new Sarmat ICBM would “provide security for Russia from external threats, and will make people think twice who, in the heat of frantic, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country.”April 20, 2022

