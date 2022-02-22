IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Putin insists on Russia’s right to be in Ukraine

As well as calling for international recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Russian president said he is obliged to provide military support to separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk, adding forcefully, “We intend to stand by our obligations.”Feb. 22, 2022

