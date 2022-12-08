IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin pays tribute to front-line forces at Heroes of Russia medal ceremony

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    02:26

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ named Time Person of the Year

    01:35

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

  • US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases

    02:23

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacks

    01:35

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy marks Armed Forces Day in Donbas

    01:00

  • Meet Red and Black, two puppies rescued from Ukraine's front line

    00:54

  • Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

  • Videos appear to show drone attacks on Russian air bases

    01:03

  • Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb

    01:00

  • Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska honored with Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

    02:43

  • Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in

    04:25

  • Ukrainians rebuild in preparation for brutal winter 

    02:40

  • Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

    05:05

  • Pope's 'unchristian' comments criticized by Russia's Lavrov

    01:33

  • King Charles opens welcome center for Ukrainian refugees

    01:02

  • Ukrainian moms embrace life after nine months of war

    05:00

  • Russians increasingly divided over Ukraine conflict

    02:22

  • ‘We cannot let Putin win’ the war, says NATO’s secretary-general

    01:20

NBC News

Putin pays tribute to front-line forces at Heroes of Russia medal ceremony

01:29

President Vladimir Putin paid special tribute to Russian forces on the Ukrainian front line during a speech at an awards ceremony honoring Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin on Thursday.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Putin pays tribute to front-line forces at Heroes of Russia medal ceremony

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    02:26

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ named Time Person of the Year

    01:35

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

  • US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases

    02:23

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for deadly drone attacks

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All