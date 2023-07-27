IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin pledges free grain for Africa

    Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap

  • Russia claims to have shot down 2 drones launched from Ukraine

  • Historic Ukrainian cathedral damaged in Russian missile strikes

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

  • Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge

  • Last ship leaves Ukraine port as Russia halts Black Sea grain deal

  • Russia blames Ukraine for deadly attack on Crimea bridge

  • Full Jake Sullivan: If Putin bets on 2024 U.S. election results, 'he's going to continue losing'

  • Ukraine F-16 fighter pilot training to start next month

  • Biden says Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, slams senator for ‘jeopardizing’ national security

  • Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting

  • Biden visits new NATO member Finland, affirms support for Ukraine

  • Biden: 'Ukraine's future lies in NATO'

  • NATO says Ukraine’s future is in the alliance

  • Biden, Zelenskyy to meet amid NATO membership disagreements

  • NATO chief welcomes Zelenskyy to first meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council

  • NATO chief outlines Ukraine's revised membership path

  • Weapons, NATO, security: Zelenskyy's priorities at summit

  • Volunteer medics come together to help Ukrainian soldiers

Putin pledges free grain for Africa

Speaking at a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin promised “to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea with 25,000-50,000 tons of grain free of charge in the next three or four months.”July 27, 2023

