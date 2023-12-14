IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israeli diplomat says 'absolutely' no two-state solution, Putin 'buoyant' in press conference, and NBA player suspended indefinitely over hit

  • Putin was asked: What advice would he give to his younger self?

    WATCH: Putin quizzed about AI and body doubles by his apparent double

    Putin defends government's supply record to the Ukrainian front line

    01:24

  • Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts

    00:47

  • Evan Gershkovich's detention extended for another two months by Moscow court

    00:32

  • Hundreds of animals die in Crimean aquarium after storm strikes

    00:32

  • Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Video shows pro-Palestinian crowds storming airport in Russia's Dagestan

    01:03

  • Russia detains American journalist accused of being 'foreign agent'

    00:33

  • American journalist detained in Russia, accused of being 'foreign agent'

    00:22

  • Russian President Putin arrives in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart

    00:46

  • Putin suggests Russia could revoke its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

    02:17

  • Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

    01:29

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    01:32

  • President Putin meets with a former top Wagner commander and tasks him with overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine

    00:45

  • Watch: Russian Black Sea Fleet commander seen in video after Ukraine said it killed him

    00:41

  • Azerbaijan and Armenia hold talks concerning recent clashes

    04:20

  • An inside look at a Ukrainian town on the frontlines of war

    02:08

WATCH: Putin quizzed about AI and body doubles by his apparent double

During his annual news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked by a student from St. Petersburg about his concerns over artificial intelligence and if he had any body doubles. The questioner appeared to have an AI version of the president ask the question.Dec. 14, 2023

