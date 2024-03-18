IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Putin extends rule, 'combat' saves woman from cougar, and 'Dune' sequel out-earns predecessor

Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West
March 18, 202402:29
    Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29
    Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

NBC News

Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

02:29

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agreed with the idea of a prisoner swap involving opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, and people in “prison in Western countries.” Due to an editing error, a previous version inadvertently did not include all of the English translation of President Putin’s response.March 18, 2024

    Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29
    Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

