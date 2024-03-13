IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war
March 13, 202401:15
    President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war

    01:15
President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war

01:15

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons and asserted that Moscow's nuclear arsenal is superior to that of the United States.March 13, 2024

