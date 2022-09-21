IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Putin says Russia not bluffing about using 'various means of destruction'

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Putin announces partial mobilization of Russian military

    00:54

  • Sharp divisions on show as Russia plans hasty annexation votes in Ukraine

    01:42

  • Biden meets with the families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

    02:59

  • Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine

    00:44

  • Zelenskyy announces mass grave uncovered in recaptured city

    02:30

  • Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families amid battle to bring detainees home from Russia

    00:54

  • Putin, Xi meet at regional security summit in Uzbekistan

    00:46

  • Zelenskyy’s hometown flooded after Russia strikes major dam

    02:44

  • ‘Impossible to occupy our people’: Zelenskyy praises troops in liberated Izyum

    01:46

  • ‘They were running like mice’: Ukrainian fighters revel in recent success

    01:29

  • How will Putin respond to Ukraine's latest counteroffensive?

    01:52

  • Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops

    00:41

  • Ukrainian residents thank soldiers who gain back occupied territory

    00:25

  • Fears grow for ‘potential disaster’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

    02:00

  • How Russian influencers are reacting as companies exit Russia over Ukraine conflict

    03:01

  • Inspectors evaluate Ukraine nuclear threat as kids return to school

    02:13

  • President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

    00:40

  • 'He did a lot of damaging things': Muscovites react to the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev

    01:33

  • Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

    07:18

NBC News

Putin says Russia not bluffing about using 'various means of destruction'

00:56

After accusing the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail," President Vladimir Putin warned NATO that Russia would use "various means of destruction" to defend itself.Sept. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Putin says Russia not bluffing about using 'various means of destruction'

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Putin announces partial mobilization of Russian military

    00:54

  • Sharp divisions on show as Russia plans hasty annexation votes in Ukraine

    01:42

  • Biden meets with the families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

    02:59

  • Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine

    00:44

  • Zelenskyy announces mass grave uncovered in recaptured city

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All