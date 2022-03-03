IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Putin: ‘Russian soldiers and officers are acting bravely, like true heroes'

01:44

While claiming that those opposing his troops are Nazis and bandits, the Russian president also said, “I will never give up my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.”March 3, 2022

