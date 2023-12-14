IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Israeli diplomat says 'absolutely' no two-state solution, Putin 'buoyant' in press conference, and NBA player suspended indefinitely over hit

  • Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

  • Bombardment of Khan Younis is so intense not all wounded can be rescued, medics say

    Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts

    Loved ones of hostages gather in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square'

  • Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

  • Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

  • Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing

  • Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

  • Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

  • Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert

  • 'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

  • ‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

  • Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

  • Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president

  • Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’

Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an end-of-year news conference where ordinary citizens had the chance to pose questions, said there was no comparison to be drawn between the conflicts taking place in Gaza and Ukraine.Dec. 14, 2023

