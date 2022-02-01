IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’01:21
UP NEXT
Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council02:16
Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues01:23
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’01:24
Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds01:38
Rep. Jayapal on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Now is the time for diplomacy to play its role'04:16
Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border02:26
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates01:46
Russia's foreign minister criticizes U.S. written response on Ukraine01:20
Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases02:47
Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way01:22
How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops02:32
Moscow accuses West of pushing Ukraine to provoke Russia01:25
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine02:01
NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict01:25
White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine01:07
Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'02:38
US troops on ‘heightened alert’ for possible deployment in Ukraine02:49
Dr. Evelyn Farkas weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict07:07
Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’01:21
The Russian president accused the West of failing to acknowledge key Russian demands related to the expansion of NATO and weapons deployment near Russian borders.Feb. 1, 2022
Now Playing
Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’01:21
UP NEXT
Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council02:16
Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues01:23
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’01:24
Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds01:38