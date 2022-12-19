Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine

- UP NEXT
Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children07:15
John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv10:14
Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’04:19
Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea02:10
Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important06:37
Scott Kelly: Zelenskyy ‘convinced’ Ukraine will win and ‘I believe him’06:52
Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’06:31
Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam07:16
Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year03:45
Time names Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'06:19
Russia pursues war crime tactic targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of winter02:58
The Last Thing: “Carol of the Bells”03:08
Poroshenko: Ukraine doesn't trade freedom, democracy for electricity05:48
Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability08:27
Ukraine restores some power amid continued Russian strikes on infrastructure04:27
Deadly attack was not intentional, says Polish ambassador to U.S.07:47
Ian Brzezinski: At minimum, a real escalation of economic sanctions against Russia08:13
Ukraine accidentally fired missile in deadly strike in Poland, U.S. officials believe03:47
Deadly explosion in Poland is ‘ultimately Russia’s fault,’ says Yale professor06:40
Biden addresses Poland missile strike after ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders04:12
- UP NEXT
Group works to help displaced Ukrainian children07:15
John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv10:14
Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’04:19
Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea02:10
Samantha Power: Supplemental aid from Congress to Ukraine is important06:37
Scott Kelly: Zelenskyy ‘convinced’ Ukraine will win and ‘I believe him’06:52
Play All