NBC News

Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine

00:55

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus, an ex-Soviet ally, for talks with President Alexander Lukashenko amid fears over a fresh ground offensive in Ukraine. Moscow said suggestions of Belarus joining the war were “stupid and unfounded” but Russian forces used the country as a launch pad for attacks on Kyiv in the days following the invasion of Ukraine.Dec. 19, 2022

