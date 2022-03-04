IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson

    02:17

  • Ukraine’s rail system a lifeline for refugees fleeing war with Russia

    02:11

  • Aerial footage shows battle aftermath in town of Borodyanka

    01:29

  • ‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53

  • Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens

    03:19

  • Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate

    01:55

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06

  • Lindsey Graham appears to encourage Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'

    01:34

  • We are ready for conflict, Secretary Blinken says of NATO

    00:46

  • Russian lawmakers outlaw 'fake information' about armed forces

    00:51

NBC News

Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’

01:19

Advising against sanctions in response to his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian leader said, “We do not see any need to worsen our relationships. All our actions are always in response to unfriendly acts towards the Russian Federation.”March 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia captures Kherson

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All