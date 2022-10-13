IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin warns of hunger, widespread social upheavals at Asian summit

    Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

  • Kim Jong Un launches new farming project on former missile site

  • Tourists from abroad flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

  • U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch

  • North Korean missile launch prompts bombing drill by U.S., South Korean jets

  • Sirens sound as North Korean missile flies over Japan

  • VP Harris visits Korean DMZ, gets close-up view of North Korea

  • VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit

  • Japan holds state funeral for slain former PM Abe

  • Deadly Typhoon Noru strikes at the Philippines

  • Inside the first South Asian New York Fashion Week

  • Angelina Jolie says Pakistan's catastrophic floods 'a real wake-up call' on climate change

  • Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute

  • Deadly typhoon pummels Japan with ferocious winds, record rainfall

  • Watch: Earthquake ceiling collapse scatters athletes at Taiwan sports club

  • Putin, Xi meet at regional security summit in Uzbekistan

  • 'I feel very lonely': Japanese react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

  • Residents try to salvage what they can from Pakistan's catastrophic floods

  • Over 1,100 people killed, half a million moved to shelters after historic flooding hits Pakistan

Putin warns of hunger, widespread social upheavals at Asian summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the world faced "a real threat of hunger" due to volatile prices. He was addressing a summit meeting of regional cooperation in Kazakhstan.Oct. 13, 2022

