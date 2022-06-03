Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Her Reign (Part 1)

As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace is rolling out the red carpet for a once-in-a-century celebration. Meanwhile, the world is looking back at her life and legacy, from her surprise ascension to the throne at the age of 25 to the challenges that affected her middle reign. NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons and NBC News Royal Commentator Daisy McAndrew reflect on the 70 year legacy of one of the most recognizable figures in the world.June 3, 2022