Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: The Future of the Monarchy (Part 2)

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: The Future of the Monarchy (Part 2)

As the United Kingdom reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's past 70 years on the throne, the world now looks to the future. In the wake of the passing of the Queen's husband, Prince Phillip, and a string of very public scandals, what does the future of the monarchy and the Queen's legacy look like? NBC News Senior International Correspondent, Keir Simmons and NBC News Royal Commentator, Daisy McAndrew provide insight into the next generation of monarchs.June 3, 2022

