    Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marked with royal gun salutes

    Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

  • Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 70 years on British throne

  • Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

  • Prince Charles commissions portraits of seven Holocaust survivors

  • Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

  • What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

  • Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit

  • Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

  • Federal judge refuses to block lawsuit against Prince Andrew

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

  • Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

  • Prince Andrew suffers legal setback ahead of hearing in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

NBC News

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marked with royal gun salutes

Gunfire echoed across London on Monday as two salutes marked the 70th anniversary of the accession to the British throne by Queen Elizabeth II.Feb. 7, 2022

