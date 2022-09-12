Watch: Queen’s children stand royal vigil beside her coffin in Edinburgh

- Now Playing
Watch: Queen’s children stand royal vigil beside her coffin in Edinburgh01:27
- UP NEXT
Watch: Protester dragged from crowd after heckling Prince Andrew01:01
Queen's 4 children walk behind her coffin as it arrives at St. Giles08:53
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin makes journey down Royal Mile14:59
Why Scotland is important to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family02:35
People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen01:20
Royal rebranding: Here's everything that'll get updated for new king02:34
Former PM David Cameron shares memories of Queen Elizabeth04:56
Here’s what will happen with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis01:34
Jenna talks dinner with Charles just hours before queen's death03:50
William and Harry's reunion was ‘the king’s desire,’ contributor says02:32
Princess Kate tells how son Louis reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II00:57
William and Harry’s reunion gives hopes for reconciliation02:21
As people mourn the queen, London is ‘so silent,’ contributor says02:52
Weeklong tribute to Queen Elizabeth: A timeline of planned events01:43
Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen02:09
Watch King Charles deliver speech to Parliament, head to Scotland14:28
Australian prime minister defends obscure protocol preventing Parliament from sitting01:01
Watch: King Charles III's motorcade makes its way to royal airbase01:25
Why King Charles III addressing Parliament is ‘significant’01:36
- Now Playing
Watch: Queen’s children stand royal vigil beside her coffin in Edinburgh01:27
- UP NEXT
Watch: Protester dragged from crowd after heckling Prince Andrew01:01
Queen's 4 children walk behind her coffin as it arrives at St. Giles08:53
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin makes journey down Royal Mile14:59
Why Scotland is important to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family02:35
People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen01:20
Play All