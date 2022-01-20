IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker 03:39
UP NEXT
Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany 02:17 Hindu faithful take holy dip in Ganges despite soaring Covid cases in India 00:47 Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store 01:04 Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization' 01:12 ‘Cats and dogs take the place of children,’ complains Pope Francis 01:47 Maria Shriver’s guide to goals and happiness 05:25 Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican 01:43:29 Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death 02:51 Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry 07:17 Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas 06:37 Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast 01:06 New details emerge about dramatic escape of kidnapped missionaries in Haiti 01:55 Spiritual leaders share their messages of hope for the holidays 04:56 Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia 00:46 Cash and checks mysteriously found inside Joel Osteen’s church 02:06 Pope Francis accused of heresy by protesters on Cyprus 01:08 Hindu faithful in India wade into river topped with toxic foam 00:42 A teen mom, a radio preacher, and the 40-year search for a 'stolen' baby 13:11 Inside Pope Francis’ historic fight against climate change 02:44 Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker 03:39
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker detailed the moment he met Malik Faisal Akram, the man who took hostages in a Texas synagogue. Cytron-Walker said he did not notice any initial red flags. The rabbi spoke about security measures previously put in place that helped with escaping the hostage situation.
Jan. 20, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker 03:39
UP NEXT
Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany 02:17 Hindu faithful take holy dip in Ganges despite soaring Covid cases in India 00:47 Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store 01:04 Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization' 01:12 ‘Cats and dogs take the place of children,’ complains Pope Francis 01:47