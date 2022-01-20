IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker

Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker detailed the moment he met Malik Faisal Akram, the man who took hostages in a Texas synagogue. Cytron-Walker said he did not notice any initial red flags. The rabbi spoke about security measures previously put in place that helped with escaping the hostage situation.Jan. 20, 2022

