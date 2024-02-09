IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rafah airstrike kills children of displaced families

    Key Biden aides meet with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Michigan

  • Biden says he's pushed world leaders for more aid in Gaza

  • Video shows emotional moment Gazan doctor discovers son among wounded patients

  • Prime minister of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish enclave tells NBC News that U.S. support is vital

  • US airstrike kills militia leader involved in deadly drone attack

  • Displaced families in Gaza living in a chicken coop for safety

  • Video shows Palestinian-American woman being detained by IDF in the West Bank

  • Netanyahu says campaign against Hamas must continue, rejects proposal by Hamas

  • Video shows aftermath of U.S. drone strike that killed militant commander

  • Wounded children treated at Gaza hospital after Rafah airstrike

  • Burning homes, sniper fire and bullet wounds: a day in Khan Younis

  • Hamas asks for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in negotiations counter

  • Six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in car with dead relatives now missing

  • Blinken to review Hamas response to hostage deal proposal

  • Iranian ambassador to U.N. denies country is arming Houthi rebels

  • Video shows northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia in ruins

  • Lujain, 4, stands amid the wreckage of her family's home in southern Gaza

  • Why the fate of Netanyahu’s cabinet is threatened by new hostage proposal

  • Houthi rebels remain defiant amid continued U.S. military strikes

Rafah airstrike kills children of displaced families

An NBC News camera crew was on the scene when victims from an Israeli airstrike were brought to the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah. Children and babies were among the dead and wounded.Feb. 9, 2024

