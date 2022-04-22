IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • 13 survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million

    01:45

  • Video shows Mike Tyson punching passenger aboard flight

    01:20

  • What we know about parachute demonstration that triggered Capitol evacuation

    00:54

  • Arizona wildfire rages amid relentless winds

    01:32

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

  • Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

  • South Carolina man shoots performer at Myrtle Beach haunted house attraction

    01:14

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

    03:35

  • 911 calls give new details of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death

    02:07

  • Florida lawmakers expected to strip Disney of self-governing status

    03:38

  • Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?

    05:20

  • Watch: Video shows pitcher tackle opponent during baseball game in Texas

    01:00

  • Watch: Thousands attend 4/20 celebration in San Francisco

    01:00

  • South Carolina Supreme Court stays firing squad execution

    01:09

  • Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with alleged shooting

    02:30

  • Former Ohio doctor accused of murdering patients found not guilty on all accounts

    03:18

  • 10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honorary NYPD officer

    02:03

NBC News Channel

Watch: Rally at Michigan State Capitol demands justice for Patrick Lyoya

01:15

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop. Protests demanding justice for Lyoya's death continue in Michigan.April 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • 13 survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million

    01:45

  • Video shows Mike Tyson punching passenger aboard flight

    01:20

  • What we know about parachute demonstration that triggered Capitol evacuation

    00:54

  • Arizona wildfire rages amid relentless winds

    01:32

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All