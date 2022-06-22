IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.

    01:43

  • Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment

    01:46

  • Uvalde mayor pushes back at school and police department critique

    02:35

  • FDA expected to ban Juul products

    01:43

  • LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez

    04:40

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

    04:07

  • Chicago police update foot chase policy in wake of shootings

    01:30

  • WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home

    00:39

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

    02:51

  • Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

    04:12

  • Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’

    05:43

  • Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

    08:34

  • Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway

    03:53

  • Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill

    01:17

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • ‘I was elated’: Huth speaks out after Cosby sexual assault verdict

    02:03

Rape victim uses Grubhub to send plea message for rescue

01:43

A woman being held against her will by a man she met online was rescued after leaving a plea for help in the message section of a food delivery order. WNBC’s Marc Santia reports.June 22, 2022

