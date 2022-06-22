Rape victim uses Grubhub to send plea message for rescue

- UP NEXT
Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.01:43
Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment01:46
Uvalde mayor pushes back at school and police department critique02:35
FDA expected to ban Juul products01:43
LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez04:40
Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers01:48
NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization04:07
Chicago police update foot chase policy in wake of shootings01:30
WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home00:39
How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership05:05
California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 197502:51
Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine04:12
Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’05:43
Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?03:12
U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says03:12
GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results08:34
Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway03:53
Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill01:17
ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply03:31
‘I was elated’: Huth speaks out after Cosby sexual assault verdict02:03
- UP NEXT
Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.01:43
Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment01:46
Uvalde mayor pushes back at school and police department critique02:35
FDA expected to ban Juul products01:43
LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez04:40
Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers01:48
Play All