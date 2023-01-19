IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius

A jury in Miami sided with rapper Flo Rida, awarding him $82 million over his lawsuit against energy drink maker Celsius. The 43-year-old rapper said there was a breach of contract from the 2014 endorsement deal.Jan. 19, 2023

