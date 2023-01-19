Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius

- Now Playing
Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius01:03
- UP NEXT
Astrologer breaks down what 2023 has in store for Hoda and Jenna05:28
Aisha Tyler shares the advice her mom gave her about turning 5009:29
This small movie theater puts a spotlight on independent filmmakers04:03
Channing Tatum reveals plans to remake 1990’s ‘Ghost’01:04
Madonna announces 2023 tour spanning 40 years of her music01:07
Why is Gen Z ditching smartphones for flip phones?02:47
911 call reveals dire scene of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident02:50
French mayor appeals to Madonna to lend artwork01:13
Bill Nighy talks new movie ‘Living,' lasting legacy of 'Love Actually'04:26
Kerry Sanders shares favorite memories after 32 years at NBC News06:20
Kristin Chenoweth talks about her inspiring new book05:48
‘Weather Hunters’: Al Roker talks new PBS animated show00:55
‘The Mandalorian’ season 3: See long-awaited trailer00:58
Sally Field to receive Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award00:54
TikTok trend has users reminiscing over childhood snacks at home01:58
Kevin Spacey honored for lifetime achievement by Italian cinema01:10
How to reheat pizza and more trending stories from TODAY.com04:38
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel talk ‘Shotgun Wedding’04:14
CeCe Winans sits down with Hoda Kotb on 'Making Space' podcast01:11
- Now Playing
Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius01:03
- UP NEXT
Astrologer breaks down what 2023 has in store for Hoda and Jenna05:28
Aisha Tyler shares the advice her mom gave her about turning 5009:29
This small movie theater puts a spotlight on independent filmmakers04:03
Channing Tatum reveals plans to remake 1990’s ‘Ghost’01:04
Madonna announces 2023 tour spanning 40 years of her music01:07
Play All