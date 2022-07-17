IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Rapper Kodak Black arrested during traffic stop in South Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in South Florida, according to the state Highway Patrol. Black was taken into custody on charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone, according to records.July 17, 2022

