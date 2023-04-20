IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    New records set for deepest fish ever caught – and caught on camera

    01:09

  • Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program

    00:37

  • Police find ancient mummy in delivery man’s cooler bag in Peru

    00:48

  • 3,500-year-old bear found in permafrost examined by scientists

    01:11

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

  • Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered on construction site

    01:08

  • Video shows newly discovered ancient Etruscan bronze statues

    01:11

  • Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece

    01:15

  • Researchers test cyborg cockroaches that could aid in search and rescue missions

    03:00

  • Watch: Fireball streaks across skies of Ireland, Scotland

    00:29

  • Human skeleton found in Mexican cave that flooded 8,000 years ago

    00:54

  • Watch as glacier calves in Chile

    01:19

  • Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel

    00:45

  • Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed

    01:16

  • Receding waters of China's Yangtze River reveals ancient Buddhist statues

    00:44

  • Space debris discovered on Australian farm

    00:47

  • Ancient Mayan VIPs were turned into rubber balls after death, archeologist says

    00:51

  • Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery

    01:05

NBC News

Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers

01:11

A hybrid solar eclipse attracted 20,000 spectators to Exmouth, Western Australia, to witness the rare astronomical event. The previous hybrid solar eclipse was in 2013 and the next one will be in 2031.April 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    New records set for deepest fish ever caught – and caught on camera

    01:09

  • Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program

    00:37

  • Police find ancient mummy in delivery man’s cooler bag in Peru

    00:48

  • 3,500-year-old bear found in permafrost examined by scientists

    01:11

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All