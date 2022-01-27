IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve

    01:27

  • Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest

    03:13

  • 29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below

    02:07

  • New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami

    00:36

  • Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill

    00:53

  • Half the country hit by January deep freeze

    01:58

  • Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas

    01:19

  • WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir

    01:47

  • Steer your way out of trouble with these winter driving tips

    04:08

  • Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory this weekend

    03:18

  • Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Video shows scale of destruction after Tonga's volcanic eruption, tsunami

    01:14

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

  • Strong storm system threatening weekend plans across the country

    00:51

  • Major cleanup underway after massive storm slams the East Coast

    02:06

  • Reconnaissance photos show extent of destruction on Tonga after eruption, tsunami

    01:05

  • Massive winter storm rips through US: What to expect

    01:24

  • Winter storm slams Northeast and South, causing thousands of flight cancellations

    02:10

  • Severe snow and rare ice storm expected to hit the East Coast

    01:40

NBC News

Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City

00:29

Residents in Jerusalem woke on Thursday to a blanket of snow that covered some of the Old City's iconic sites.Jan. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve

    01:27

  • Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest

    03:13

  • 29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below

    02:07

  • New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami

    00:36

  • Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill

    00:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All