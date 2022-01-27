Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City00:29
UP NEXT
Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve01:27
Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest03:13
29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below02:07
New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami00:36
Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill00:53
Half the country hit by January deep freeze01:58
Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas01:19
WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir01:47
Steer your way out of trouble with these winter driving tips04:08
Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory this weekend03:18
Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures03:02
Video shows scale of destruction after Tonga's volcanic eruption, tsunami01:14
Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero01:25
Strong storm system threatening weekend plans across the country00:51
Major cleanup underway after massive storm slams the East Coast02:06
Reconnaissance photos show extent of destruction on Tonga after eruption, tsunami01:05
Massive winter storm rips through US: What to expect01:24
Winter storm slams Northeast and South, causing thousands of flight cancellations02:10
Severe snow and rare ice storm expected to hit the East Coast01:40
Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City00:29
Residents in Jerusalem woke on Thursday to a blanket of snow that covered some of the Old City's iconic sites.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City00:29
UP NEXT
Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve01:27
Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest03:13
29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below02:07
New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami00:36
Heavy snow brings Istanbul to a standstill00:53