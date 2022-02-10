Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Winter warm up: Heat advisory issued in Southern California01:27
Now Playing
Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba00:45
UP NEXT
Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl 202201:00
West Coast could see record high temperatures later this week00:51
Thousands left homeless after deadly cyclone sweeps through Madagascar00:45
Drone video captures ice jam on river in Ohio00:42
Millions under winter weather advisory in the Northeast01:00
Climate experts worry warming temperatures could impact future Winter Games03:36
Texas faces power outages, freezing temperatures during winter storm03:50
Watch: Fort Worth resident plays ice hockey in street during Texas freeze00:39
Mid-South winter storm leaves at least one dead, multiple injured01:47
Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.02:21
3,500 flights canceled as massive winter storm slams Midwest and South03:30
Major winter storm hits millions01:50
Florida farmers fight to save their crops from a deep freeze02:26
Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction00:46
Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expect01:38
Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the country01:35
Eyewitness video captures deadly landslide in Quito01:05
Consumer Confidential: Winter Survival Guide24:51
Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba00:45
A waterspout off the coast of Havana, Cuba, unusually crossed onto land, leaving a trail of destruction.Feb. 10, 2022
Winter warm up: Heat advisory issued in Southern California01:27
Now Playing
Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba00:45
UP NEXT
Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl 202201:00
West Coast could see record high temperatures later this week00:51
Thousands left homeless after deadly cyclone sweeps through Madagascar00:45
Drone video captures ice jam on river in Ohio00:42