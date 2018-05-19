Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Celebrity
Re-watch the royal wedding in two minutes
Britain’s Prince Harry wed United States native Meghan Markle in a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. The couple will now take on their official titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle joins Grace Kelly, Rita Hayworth and other Americans who married into royalty02:08
See Prince Harry and Meghan’s kiss on the chapel steps01:01
Carriage procession carries Duke and Duchess of Sussex to greet adoring crowds09:56
See full royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex01:03:55
Royal Wedding: Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St. George’s Chapel05:20
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan exchange vows12:20
Play All