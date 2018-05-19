Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Celebrity

Re-watch the royal wedding in two minutes

Britain’s Prince Harry wed United States native Meghan Markle in a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. The couple will now take on their official titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.May.19.2018

Royal Wedding

  • What the Duchess of Sussex means for girls in America

    02:58

  • Meghan Markle joins Grace Kelly, Rita Hayworth and other Americans who married into royalty

    02:08

  • See Prince Harry and Meghan’s kiss on the chapel steps

    01:01

  • Carriage procession carries Duke and Duchess of Sussex to greet adoring crowds

    09:56

  • See full royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    01:03:55

  • Royal Wedding: Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St. George’s Chapel

    05:20

