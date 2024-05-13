IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man has a mural painted of his boat 'hidden' behind a fence on his driveway
May 13, 2024

Etienne Constable was ordered by the city of Seaside, California, to hide a boat on his driveway behind fence. So he did. But the city did not count on the talents of Constable's artist neighbor.May 13, 2024

Play All