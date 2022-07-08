IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

Crime is a key issue for voters and candidates in this year’s midterms. NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor speaks to Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance who are trying to convince voters that they are the one who will keep Ohio safe.July 8, 2022

