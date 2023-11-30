IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Recovery of downed Navy plane continues

The U.S. Navy is still working to recover a P-8 spy plane that crashed into Hawaii's Kaneohe Bay amid environmental concerns. KHNL's Eddie Dowd reports.Nov. 30, 2023

