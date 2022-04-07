Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol
00:45
An International Committee of the Red Cross team has led a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 1,000 people to Zaporizhzhia after the civilians fled the besieged Ukrainian town of Mariupol.April 7, 2022
Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive
01:16
Now Playing
Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol
00:45
UP NEXT
'Weapons, weapons and weapons': Ukrainian foreign minister's agenda for NATO
00:54
How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine
10:04
Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine
09:10
Zelenskyy claims Russia hiding evidence of killing Ukraine civilians