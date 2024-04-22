IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Relatives meet baby saved from pregnant mother killed in Rafah airstrike
April 22, 202401:36

  • Dozens arrested at Yale University pro-Palestinian protest

    01:48

  • Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon kills a Hezbollah official

    00:28

  • Bicycle ride through Gaza shows the devastation caused by war

    00:57

  • Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Senate poised to vote on new aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

    00:40
  • Now Playing

    Relatives meet baby saved from pregnant mother killed in Rafah airstrike

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens of bodies exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis

    01:16

  • US expected to impose sanctions against an Israeli military unit

    02:10

  • Watch: Doctors save the baby of pregnant woman killed in an airstrike on Rafah

    01:34

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02

  • Several Palestinians killed in Israeli raid as West Bank violence escalates

    01:04

  • Massive protests at Columbia continue as demonstrations spread to other campuses

    02:09

  • ‘Grateful to be alive’: Doctor determined to keep treating patients in Gaza

    01:14

  • House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok

    05:23

  • New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

    01:39

  • Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school

    02:45

  • NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

    05:15

  • U.S. not involved in any offensive operations, Blinken says of Israel's strike on Iran

    00:51

  • Israel strikes back on Iran: What is the significance of the attack?

    02:39

  • Israel carries out limited retaliatory airstrike on Iran

    03:53

NBC News

Relatives meet baby saved from pregnant mother killed in Rafah airstrike

01:36

Baby Sabreen Alrouh Joudeh was born an orphan after she was delivered from her dead mother’s womb following an Israeli airstrike that also killed her father and sister. NBC News captured the emotional moment baby Sabreen’s grandmother and uncle met her for the first time in the neonatal unit in Rafah’s Emirati Hospital.April 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Dozens arrested at Yale University pro-Palestinian protest

    01:48

  • Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon kills a Hezbollah official

    00:28

  • Bicycle ride through Gaza shows the devastation caused by war

    00:57

  • Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Senate poised to vote on new aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

    00:40
  • Now Playing

    Relatives meet baby saved from pregnant mother killed in Rafah airstrike

    01:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All