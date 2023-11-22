IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Newly released bodycam shows officer using stun gun on Atlanta church deacon

02:13

Body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the moment an officer used a stun gun on Johnny Hollman, a 62-year-old church deacon who died at a hospital following the August 10 encounter.Nov. 22, 2023

