IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under river ice

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Remains found in Virginia identified as boy who disappeared in 2003

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands of migrants join caravan in Central America headed for U.S.

    02:03

  • 98-year-old's Holocaust Survivor Band performs powerful message across the U.S.

    01:53

  • Dramatic spike in violent attacks on public bus drivers across U.S.

    03:38

  • Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?

    05:01

  • Hawaii woman killed by her husband days after being granted a restraining order

    02:17

  • ‘I just want her home’ Texas mom hopes for return of missing pregnant teen

    01:21

  • Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program

    02:47

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under ice trying to save her dog

    02:17

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

    01:56

  • Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation

    02:05

  • Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas

    02:09

  • Travel troubles expected for the holiday season

    01:11

  • Triplets born premature reunite with delivery nurse 20 years later

    01:28

  • Utah cancer fighter gets Christmas call from Dolly Parton

    01:45

  • Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins

    01:48

  • Body found in freezer in San Diego home

    01:28

  • 'We did it': Elijah McClain’s mother reacts to paramedics found guilty

    01:00

NBC News Channel

Remains found in Virginia identified as boy who disappeared in 2003

02:07

Five-year-old Logan Bowman went missing in Virginia 20 years ago. His remains were found last year and traced back to Bowman after a man from out of town found them in a trash bag. WSLS’s Abbie Coleman reports.Dec. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under river ice

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Remains found in Virginia identified as boy who disappeared in 2003

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands of migrants join caravan in Central America headed for U.S.

    02:03

  • 98-year-old's Holocaust Survivor Band performs powerful message across the U.S.

    01:53

  • Dramatic spike in violent attacks on public bus drivers across U.S.

    03:38

  • Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?

    05:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All