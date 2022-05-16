'Truly a mother’s worst nightmare’: Family speaks out after remains of S.C. teen found

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Remains were found in the case of a missing South Carolina teenager. Brittanee Drexel was reported missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009. A suspect has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Drexel’s mother said this has brought the family closer to “closure.”May 16, 2022

