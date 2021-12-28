Remains of MMA fighter missing since 2020 found in Missouri woods
01:29
Share this -
copied
The remains of amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter David Koenig were discovered in a wooded area in Branson, Missouri. Koenig had been missing since February 2020. KYTV’s Francis Watson reports.Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases
00:21
Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'
02:04
Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood
00:57
Friend remembers California woman killed in Christmas shooting
01:28
New hearing set to reconsider sentence for truck driver in deadly Colorado crash
01:24
Watch: Body cam video shows officer firing gun in shooting that killed 14-year-old girl