Remembering former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, dead at 84
05:10
Madeleine Albright, who was the first female secretary of state and served under President Bill Clinton, has died. She was 84. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell looks back on her life and trailblazing career.March 23, 2022
Cruz and Durbin clash over questioning of Judge Jackson: 'You won't allow her to answer'
01:52
Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases
02:56
Now Playing
Remembering former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, dead at 84
05:10
UP NEXT
Judge Jackson discusses importance of Supreme Court justices writing dissenting opinions
03:22
Cornyn questions Judge Jackson on abortion, 'viability' of a fetus
03:37
Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process