Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
Remembering Robert F. Kennedy’s final speech 50 years later
Shortly after he finished his California primary victory speech on June 5, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was shot. He died the next day. Here are some key moments from his final speech.
U.S. News
Extended: Inside the last line of defense against a North Korean ICBM attack04:04
Border Crackdown: What it's like for kids separated from parents at the border03:12
Sen Merkley: ‘I called them cages because they look like cages’05:18
The evolution of the Miss America swimsuit competition01:35
Trump commutes Alice Johnson sentence after Kardashian visit02:07
Colorado sheriff's office proposes storing AR-15s in schools01:46
Play All