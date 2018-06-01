Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Remembering Robert F. Kennedy’s final speech 50 years later

Shortly after he finished his California primary victory speech on June 5, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was shot. He died the next day. Here are some key moments from his final speech.Jun.06.2018

U.S. News

  • Extended: Inside the last line of defense against a North Korean ICBM attack

    04:04

  • Border Crackdown: What it's like for kids separated from parents at the border

    03:12

  • Sen Merkley: ‘I called them cages because they look like cages’

    05:18

  • The evolution of the Miss America swimsuit competition

    01:35

  • Trump commutes Alice Johnson sentence after Kardashian visit

    02:07

  • Colorado sheriff's office proposes storing AR-15s in schools

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News