IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Will Harry and Meghan bring Lilibet and Archie to Queen’s funeral?

    02:21

  • President Biden confirms attendance to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    01:46

  • Will the British public warm to King Charles III?

    02:30

  • A look at the crucial weeks ahead for the British monarchy

    02:37

  • Scotland mourns Queen Elizabeth, as funeral preparations begin

    01:52

  • Savannah Guthrie shares moving displays of gratitude for Queen

    03:24

  • Charles officially proclaimed King alongside Camilla and William

    03:39

  • King Charles publicly proclaimed monarch at St. James’s Palace

    09:35

  • Historian talks royals staying relevant in the modern age

    01:29

  • Significance of televised Accession Council meeting explained

    03:44

  • Notable UK leaders gather for 1st ever televised Accession Council

    03:30

  • King Charles is formally proclaimed king by Accession Council

    16:02
  • Now Playing

    Remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II held at London's St. Paul's Cathedral

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau signs book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

    00:39

  • VP Harris signs condolence book for queen

    00:53

  • King Charles III starts reign as world mourns Queen Elizabeth II

    05:39

  • Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship

    04:21

  • King Charles III makes first speech to his nation

    05:15

  • King Charles III ascends to the throne at 73 years old

    02:58

  • Mourners across the globe pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    01:48

NBC News

Remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II held at London's St. Paul's Cathedral

00:57

Over 2,000 mourners gathered at London's St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday evening for a special service of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II.Sept. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Will Harry and Meghan bring Lilibet and Archie to Queen’s funeral?

    02:21

  • President Biden confirms attendance to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    01:46

  • Will the British public warm to King Charles III?

    02:30

  • A look at the crucial weeks ahead for the British monarchy

    02:37

  • Scotland mourns Queen Elizabeth, as funeral preparations begin

    01:52

  • Savannah Guthrie shares moving displays of gratitude for Queen

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All