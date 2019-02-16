NBC News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Green New Deal in first inaugural address at Bronx high school

01:31

Newly-elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave her first inaugural address at a performing arts high school in the Bronx, New York. The youngest member of Congress defended her Green New Deal and focused on continuing to create community.Feb. 16, 2019

